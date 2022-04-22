Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.