Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

