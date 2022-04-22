Paper Co /New/ International Sells 4,132,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
