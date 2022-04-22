Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,014,140.72 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,158,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

PARR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

