PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $81.53 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $319.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $952.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.94. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.