Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.30 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

