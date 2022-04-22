Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.30 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group (Get Rating)
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
