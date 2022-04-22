Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $52,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $13,644,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the period.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

