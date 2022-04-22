Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 31,437 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 31,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,597.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,809,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,094.31.

On Monday, April 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 18,536 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,079.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 25,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,270.00.

Pan Global Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.62. 25,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$120.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.12. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.87.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

