Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. 15,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,669. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,963,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

