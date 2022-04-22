Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. 43,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

