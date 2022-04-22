Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $190.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.