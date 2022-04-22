PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

PayPal stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46. PayPal has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

