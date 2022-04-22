PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Purchases 22 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £128.04 ($166.59).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £120 ($156.13).

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £128.73 ($167.49).

PayPoint stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 580.30 ($7.55). The stock had a trading volume of 89,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 635.95. The company has a market capitalization of £399.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 500.01 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($9.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.

PAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.03) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.67) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

