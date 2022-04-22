Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE PSFE opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

