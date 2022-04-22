Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $2.98 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

