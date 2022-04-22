Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock worth $44,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.