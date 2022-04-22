Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $72.44 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

