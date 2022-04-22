Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pegasystems has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.750-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.75-$1.00 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.