Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Acquires 15 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy purchased 15 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.40) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($201.01).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 21st, Susan Davy purchased 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.77) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($192.71).

Shares of PNN traded up GBX 3.37 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,057.37 ($13.76). 1,900,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,045.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,114.92. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 665.20 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.37). The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($14.97).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

