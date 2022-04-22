Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNR. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after buying an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.