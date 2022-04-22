Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NYSE:PNR opened at $53.39 on Friday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

