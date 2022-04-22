People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

