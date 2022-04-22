Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 129

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.64) to GBX 129 ($1.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PDLMF remained flat at $$1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

