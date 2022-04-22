Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 129

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.64) to GBX 129 ($1.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PDLMF remained flat at $$1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
