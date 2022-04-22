Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $50.00 price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

PFE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 18,851,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,326,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

