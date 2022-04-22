PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Brokerages predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) will report $5.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $9.17 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.07. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.