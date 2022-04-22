PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Brokerages predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will report $5.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $9.17 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.07. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

