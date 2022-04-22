Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 15,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,041. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.