Phillips 66 (PSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,636.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.