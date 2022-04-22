Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
PECO stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $64,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
