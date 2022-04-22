Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Phreesia by 138.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

