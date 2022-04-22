Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

