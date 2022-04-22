Piper Sandler Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $261.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

TSCO stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.18. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

