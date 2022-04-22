Piper Sandler Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $261.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.
TSCO stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.18. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.