Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

