Piper Sandler Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $8.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.66.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 3.85 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.28.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

