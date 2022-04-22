Piper Sandler Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $764.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $503.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.73 and a 200-day moving average of $643.09. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $486.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

