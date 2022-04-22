Piper Sandler Raises Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target to $34.00

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

