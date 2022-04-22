Piper Sandler Trims Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Target Price to $24.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,414,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

