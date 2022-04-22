Piper Sandler Trims Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Target Price to $24.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.
ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,414,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.