Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Labs PBC.

PL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 16,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,404. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

