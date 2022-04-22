PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys $60,152.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $60,152.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 252,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,602. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYPS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

