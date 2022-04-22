Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,268,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,198,842. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

