Plumas Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of PLBC opened at $35.35 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

