Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of PSTV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Several research firms have commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

