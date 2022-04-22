Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Points.com posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.20. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089. The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a PE ratio of -545.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Points.com has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 4.86% of Points.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

