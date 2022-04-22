Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.04 million and a PE ratio of 561.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.80. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$20.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

