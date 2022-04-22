PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will report $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. PolarityTE posted sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.21 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 360.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

