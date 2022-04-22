Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a twelve month low of $401.51 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pool by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,300,000 after acquiring an additional 69,693 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pool by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

