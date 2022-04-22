Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.47. 5,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.68. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 12-month low of $401.51 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Get Pool alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.