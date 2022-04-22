Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.
POOL stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.67 and a 200-day moving average of $489.68. Pool has a one year low of $401.51 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.
Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
