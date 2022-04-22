Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.67 and a 200-day moving average of $489.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a twelve month low of $401.51 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

