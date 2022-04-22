Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE POR traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 526,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

