Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POR opened at $54.01 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

